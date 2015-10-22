RPT-Novozymes' third-quarter results broadly in line, narrows forecasts

(Repeats with no change to text)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novozymes , the world’s largest industrial enzymes maker, reported third-quarter results broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts and narrowed its full-year forecasts within initial ranges.

Novozymes said its earnings before interest and tax were 1 billion Danish crowns ($151.9 million), compared with an average forecast of 971 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. It had revenue of 3.5 billion crowns, as expected.