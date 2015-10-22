FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Novozymes' third-quarter results broadly in line, narrows forecasts
October 22, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Novozymes' third-quarter results broadly in line, narrows forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novozymes , the world’s largest industrial enzymes maker, reported third-quarter results broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts and narrowed its full-year forecasts within initial ranges.

Novozymes said its earnings before interest and tax were 1 billion Danish crowns ($151.9 million), compared with an average forecast of 971 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. It had revenue of 3.5 billion crowns, as expected.

$1 = 6.5833 Danish crowns Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
