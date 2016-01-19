RPT-Novozymes Q4 earnings in line, cuts long-term forecast

(Repeats item to additional subscribers with no changes)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Danish enzyme maker Novozymes said on Tuesday operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2015 was roughly in line with analysts’ expectations, but trimmed its longer-term sales forecasts.

Revenue for the quarter came in at 3.45 billion Danish crowns ($498.3 million) against a forecast for 3.49 billion in a Reuters poll. The company made an operating profit of 962 million crowns compared with 959 million expected by analysts.

It said it saw annual organic sales growth of 6-7 percent through to 2020. That was a reduction from the 8-10 percent target through 2020 it had previously announced.