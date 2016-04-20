FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novozymes trims 2016 guidance on lower currency exchange rates
April 20, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Novozymes trims 2016 guidance on lower currency exchange rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 20 (Reuters) - Danish enzymes maker Novozymes’ first-quarter sales and operating profit were roughly in line with analysts’ expectations, but it trimmed its full-year forecast due to lower currency exchange rates.

First-quarter revenue was 3.61 billion Danish crowns ($551 million) against a forecast for 3.62 billion in a Reuters poll. Operating profit was 950 million crowns compared with 964 million expected by analysts.

The company maintained its outlook for full-year organic sales growth and net profit growth, but lowered its outlook for sales and EBIT growth in Danish crowns to 1 to 3 percent from an earlier guidance of 3 to 5 percent.

$1 = 6.5514 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Susan Thomas

