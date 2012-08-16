FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Novozymes frets over US biofuel enzymes market
#Basic Materials
August 16, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Novozymes frets over US biofuel enzymes market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts lead, adds details, quote, share price)
    * Six-month EBIT 1.34 bln DKK vs forecast 1.32 bln
    * Company raises 2012 operating profit guidance
    * Says U.S biofuel industry faces tough 2012
    * Shares up 4 pct on guidance upgrade

    By John Acher and Teis Jensen
    COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes
producer Novozymes said sales of biofuel enzymes
stalled in the first half of the year and warned of a worse
impact to come from drought in the United States and lower
production of ethanol.
    The company narrowly beat forecasts with a 12-percent rise
in first-half operating profit and lifted guidance for full-year
operating earnings, boosting its shares by more than 4 percent.
    But it lowered its sales forecast partly due to worries
about U.S. ethanol production, an important client industry for
enzymes.
    Novozymes said sales by its Household Care Enzymes division
grew 15 percent owing to greater use of enzymes in detergents to
improve laundry performance at low temperatures. 
    But the U.S. drought and low fuel consumption is hitting
ethanol production, leading to a 1 percent drop in sales of
bioenergy enzymes, Novozymes said.
    "When we look into the second half of the year, it is the
development of the American ethanol market that worries us,"
Chief Financial Officer Benny Loft told Reuters.
    "The big factor that has changed our view of the full year
2012 is that the expectation for ethanol production in the
second half has fallen," Loft said.
    The company said it now expects full-year 2012 U.S. ethanol
production to fall by about 4 percent this year and end at
around 13.4 billion gallons, instead of an earlier expectation
of 2-3 percent growth.
    The United Nations has urged the United States to cut
ethanol production - largely from corn - amid worries about a
food shortage later this year
    Novozymes earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to
1.35 billion Danish crowns ($222.76 million) in the first six
months of the year from 1.21 billion in the first half last
year, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a rise to 1.32
billion in a Reuters poll. 
    The company raised guidance for 2012 EBIT growth to 11-14
percent from an earlier forecast of 9-12 percent.
    It bumped up its 2012 EBIT margin forecast to 23-24 percent
from an earlier range of 22-23 percent, but lowered its sales
growth in Danish crowns to 7-9 percent from 7-11 percent.
    "The increased expectation for EBIT margin is primarily a
result of a favourable development in currency exchange rates
and an expected lower increase in total costs," the company
said.
    Shares in Novozymes traded up 3.9 percent by 0738GMT,
against a 0.2 percent decline in the Copenhagen bourse's
benchmark index. 

 (Editing by David Cowell)

