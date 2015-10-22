UPDATE 1-Novozymes trims full-year forecasts in line with expectations

(Adds CFO, analyst, forecast details, context)

By Sabina Zawadzki

COPENHAGEN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novozymes , the world’s largest industrial enzymes maker, trimmed its full-year forecasts on Thursday to levels seen as more realistic by analysts after reporting third-quarter results broadly in line with expectations.

The company makes enzymes used products including washing detergents, biofuels and in agriculture. Its biggest division, household items, has long been sluggish as washing powder makers cut back on the use of enzymes to lower their costs.

To help offset that trend, Novozymes has turned to biofuels as its future growth driver but that segment is yet to take off.

Chief Financial Officer Benny Loft said the biofuels market had changed significantly in the past year due to a dramatic fall in oil prices, which has lead to lower biofuel prices and put margins of its producers under pressure. In response, Novozymes is launching new enzymes for the sector.

“We hope these launches will help us to turn the business around so we can get back to growth. But it will probably not happen in the fourth quarter ... We expect biofuel to be slightly negative in the full year,” he told Reuters.

Several analysts pointed out Novozymes was losing market share in the segment. The company’s biggest rival in this segment is DuPont, which took over Denmark’s Danisco -- and its cellulosic ethanol enzymes business -- an 2011.

Overall, the Danish company said it expected earnings before interest and tax in 2015 to grow at 15 percent, compared with a 15-17 percent range forecast previously. That would be on the back of organic sales growth of 4-5 percent compared to a previous range of 4-7 percent.

Analysts said the more modest forecasts are now in line with expectations.

“The estimates in the market lie pretty much where Novozymes guides now,” said Michael Friis Jorgensen, Alm. Brand, adding the third quarter results should be a relief to the market.

Its shares rose 4.3 percent to 289.90 crowns by 0750 GMT. The stock fell by as much as 10 percent in August when it reported disappointing second quarter results.

Novozymes said its earnings before interest and tax were 1 billion Danish crowns ($151.9 million), compared with an average forecast of 971 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. It had revenue of 3.5 billion crowns, as expected. ($1 = 6.5833 Danish crowns) (Additional reporting by Teis Jensen and Alexander Tange; Editing by Pravin Char and Keith Weir)