FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
RPT-Novozymes Q3 EBIT below expectations, trims FY outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-Novozymes Q3 EBIT below expectations, trims FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for technical reasons)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Danish enzymes manufacturer Novozymes posted a lower-than-expected third quarter operating profit (EBIT) and trimmed its full-year outlook to the lower end of its previous range.

Operating profit was 973 million Danish crowns ($142 million), below the 1.03 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll.

Novozymes said it now expects full-year sales in Danish crowns to grow 0-1 percent, down from previous guidance of 1-3 percent, and sees full-year operating profit up 1-2 percent, down from a previous guidance of 1-3 percent.

$1 = 6.8291 Danish crowns Reporting by Annabella PultzNielsen, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.