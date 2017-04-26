FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Novozymes shares rise to 9-month high after Q1 earnings
April 26, 2017 / 9:44 AM / 4 months ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Novozymes shares rise to 9-month high after Q1 earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds word 'enzymes' in second paragraph)

April 26 (Reuters) - Danish enzymes maker Novozymes posted slightly better-than-expected revenues for the first quarter on Wednesday and said it would launch a new product in the autumn, sending its shares up more than 5 percent to a nine-month high.

* Novozymes will launch new laundry detergent enzymes in the autumn, aimed at improving low temperature washing "using newly developed technologies that prevent bacteria from returning after a wash," chief executive Peder Holk Nielsen told Reuters.

* Nielsen said the firm is looking into possible smaller acquisitions in probiotics and BioAg (microbial-based agricultural solutions)

* "I definitely believe we will have more collaborations, like the one with Boehringer Ingelheim. A lot of the new projects will be made in collaborations".

* Sales were stronger than expected in both Food & Beverage and Bioenergy driven by increased demand for innovative products and positive momentum in ethanol production, said Jyske Bank, which has a sell rating on the stock.

* First-quarter sales reached 3.74 billion Danish crowns ($548.19 million) just above the expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.

* Q1 EBIT reached 1.01 billion crowns in line with analysts' expectations.

* It repeated its outlook for 2017 of an organic sales growth of 2-5 percent and an EBIT margin of above 26 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Julie Astrid Thomsen and Gdynia Newsroom)

