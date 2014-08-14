FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novozymes raises full-year EBIT outlook after Q2
August 14, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Novozymes raises full-year EBIT outlook after Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes reported second quarter earnings in line with expectations on Thursday and raised its full-year outlook for operating profit growth.

The firm’s operating profit increasead by 7 percent to 787 million Danish crowns (140.97 million US dollar), broadly in line with a forecast for 792 million crowns in a Reuters poll .

For the full year, the firm now sees operating profit growth of 9 to 11 percent, above a previous guidance for 8 to 10 percent, while organic revenue growth is at 6 to 9 percent, in line with the previous guidance. (1 US dollar = 5.5827 Danish crown) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

