FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novozymes repeats full-year EBIT, margin targets after Q3
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 25, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Novozymes repeats full-year EBIT, margin targets after Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Novozymes A/S : * Says the expectations for full-year 2012 EBIT growth, EBIT margin and net

profit growth are maintained, as is the expectation for free cash flow. * Says the expectation for organic sales growth is adjusted within the

previously announced range to 4%. * Says sales growth is now expected at 3% in local currency and 7% in dkk * Says household care enzymes sales are still expected to be the strongest

contributor to full-year sales growth * Says bioenergy enzymes sales in the fourth quarter are still expected to be

below the level of the strong fourth quarter of 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.