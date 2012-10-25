BRIEF-Novozymes repeats full-year EBIT, margin targets after Q3

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Novozymes A/S : * Says the expectations for full-year 2012 EBIT growth, EBIT margin and net

profit growth are maintained, as is the expectation for free cash flow. * Says the expectation for organic sales growth is adjusted within the

previously announced range to 4%. * Says sales growth is now expected at 3% in local currency and 7% in dkk * Says household care enzymes sales are still expected to be the strongest

contributor to full-year sales growth * Says bioenergy enzymes sales in the fourth quarter are still expected to be

below the level of the strong fourth quarter of 2011