Novozymes Q1 beats forecast, raises EBIT outlook
April 24, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Novozymes Q1 beats forecast, raises EBIT outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 24 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter operating profit, helped by a one-off positive impact from its alliance with U.S. company Monsanto .

The group raised its outlook and now expects operating profit to grow by 8 to 10 percent from an earlier 6 to 9 percent. Expectations for sales growth was adjusted to 4 to 6 percent from 4 to 7 percent in Danish crowns.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 923 million Danish crowns ($170.96 million) in the first quarter from 709 million crowns a year ago, above a forecast for 819 million crowns in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.3989 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Erica Billingham)

