Dec 15 (Reuters) - NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Says acquired the properties Mjölner 32 and Mjölner 33 in Luleå

* Says completion of acquisition takes place on Dec. 15 and purchase price amounts to SEK 9.5 million ($1.26 million) in underlying property value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5434 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)