Jan 15 (Reuters) - NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Has signed a lease agreement in Piteå with Fritid & Vildmarksliv i Norr AB and Peab Sverige AB

* Deal includes new construction of about 3,000 square meters (m2)of store area and about 300 m2 of office premises with move-in in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)