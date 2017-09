Feb 5 (Reuters) - NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Has sold Schablonen 2 property at Lärlingsgatan 22 in Umeå municipality to Getten Invest AB

* Purchase price was 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($301,714) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2860 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)