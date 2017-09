Nov 28 (Reuters) - NPG Technology SA :

* Reaches deal with Mexican partners to enter into shareholding of NPG Latam SA de CV

* Says Enrique Cosio bought 5 percent in NPG Latam SA de CV from Francisco Fernandez Castillo Garces

* Says Enrique Cosio bought 5 percent in NPG Latam SA de CV from Francisco Fernandez Castillo Garces

* Says purchase is part of expansion plan in Latin America