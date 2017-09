BRIEF-NPG Technology revises guidance for FY 2014

Jan 19 (Reuters) - NPG Technology SA :

* Says estimates FY 2014 revenue at 9.3 million euros ($10.8 million) versus 45.7 million euros guidance included in the Market Admission Document (el Documento Informativo de Incorporacion, DIIM)

* Says estimates FY 2014 EBITDA at 0.8 million euros versus 4.2 million euros guidance from DIIM

* Estimates FY 2014 LATAM revenue at 0.0 million euros instead of 22.6 million euros expected in DIIM Source text: bit.ly/17YoYrZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)