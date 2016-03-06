FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE's npower plans to cut around 2,500 jobs - Sky News
March 6, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

RWE's npower plans to cut around 2,500 jobs - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - RWE’s British unit npower plans to cut around 2,500 jobs as it seeks to improve its financial performance, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources.

RWE said in a trading update in November that npower had lost around 200,000 customers in Britain since the start of the year, sending the division to an unexpected operating loss of 66 million euros ($73 million) during the first nine months of 2015.

In December it was fined 26 million pounds ($37 million), the largest ever fine for a British power utility, after overcharging customers and improperly handling customer complaints.

Npower, which employs around 9,700 staff according to its website, was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

$1 = 0.7026 pounds Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
