#Energy
February 8, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-RWE npower says to reduce UK household gas prices by 5.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - RWE’s British unit npower plans to reduce domestic gas prices by an average of 5.2 percent from March 28, the company said on Monday.

The move follows similar cuts from rivals E.ON, SSE and Scottish Power in recent weeks, reflecting a drop in wholesale gas prices.

RWE npower, one of Britain’s big six power companies, said the price cut meant that on average the annual standard domestic gas tariff was now 32 pounds cheaper at 591 pounds per year.

“I‘m absolutely clear that energy suppliers must give consumers a fair deal and that’s why I’ve been calling on energy companies to put their customers first and pass on savings to them,” Britain’s Energy and Climate Change Secretary Amber Rudd said in a statement, urging other suppliers to follow suit.

Britain’s biggest energy suppliers, which also include Centrica and EDF Energy, are facing a shake-up from the outcome of a competition watchdog investigation set to conclude in June. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)

