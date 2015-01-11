FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Shire to buy NPS Pharma for $5.2 bln
January 11, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Shire to buy NPS Pharma for $5.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to replace “7.2 percent” with “9.8 percent”, adds link to press release)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shire Plc said it will acquire NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc in an all-stock transaction for about $5.2 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Shire will pay $46.00 per NPS share, representing a premium of about 9.8 percent over NPS’ Friday close.

Dublin-based Shire, whose proposed sale to AbbVie Inc fell apart in October, expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings from 2016 onward. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

