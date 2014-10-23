FDA extends review date for NPS Pharma hormone replacement therapy

Oct 23 (Reuters) - NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had extended the review date for its hormone replacement therapy by three months to provide time for a full review of a “major amendment.”

The FDA also asked the company to submit a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for the drug, Natpara.

The regulator requires a REMS to ensure that the benefits of a drug outweigh its risks.

NPS’s shares fell 4.4 percent to $27.80 in extended trading on Thursday.

The FDA extension follows an 8-5 vote in favor of the drug’s approval by an FDA advisory panel in September.

The drug is designed to treat low levels of the parathyroid hormone (PTH), which causes hypoparathyroidism.

The condition occurs when the parathyroid gland does not secrete enough PTH, which works in tandem with vitamin D to regulate body calcium and phosphorous.

To varying degrees, low levels of PTH can lead to tingling in the fingers and toes, muscle aches and spasms, fatigue, hair loss, dry skin, headaches, mood swings and memory problems.

The FDA set Jan. 24 as the review date for the drug. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)