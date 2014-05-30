FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobile security software maker NQ Mobile raises revenue forecast
May 30, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Mobile security software maker NQ Mobile raises revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Chinese mobile security software maker NQ Mobile Inc estimated that first-quarter revenue would exceed its forecast of 75-$76 million due to strength in its enterprise business.

The company’s shares jumped 20.5 percent higher to $8.25 at the open on the New York Stock Exchange.

NQ also forecast revenue of $83-$84 million for the second quarter ending June 30, higher than the average analysts’ expectation of $78.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

