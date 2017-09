July 3 (Reuters) - Chinese mobile security software maker NQ Mobile Inc said its independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP, informed the company that it would need to expand the scope of its 2013 audit.

NQ said its board and audit committee are considering PricewaterhouseCoopers’ request.

Short-seller Muddy Waters called NQ Mobile a “massive fraud” in October, a charge the Chinese company rejected. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)