Nov 20 (Reuters) - NQ Mobile Inc : * TM) forecasts record revenues for 2014 * Sees FY 2014 revenue $305 million to $310 million * Says expects to reach a revenue run rate of $200 million in 2013 * FY 2014 revenue view $286.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S