CORRECTED-BRIEF-NQ Mobile sees FY 2014 revenue $325 million to $326 million (Dec 18)
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-NQ Mobile sees FY 2014 revenue $325 million to $326 million (Dec 18)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects fourth bullet to show company reported revenue of $79.8 million, not $104.7 million) Dec 18 (Reuters) - NQ Mobile Inc : * Reports financial results for the first, second and third quarter of 2014 * Sees Q4 2014 revenue $82 million to $83 million * Sees FY 2014 revenue $325 million to $326 million * Q3 revenue $79.8 million * Says average monthly active user accounts as of September 30, 2014 was 159.0 million * Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per ADS $0.0399 * Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.7205 * Justin chen has been appointed the chairman of the corporate governance and nominating committee of the board * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

