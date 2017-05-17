FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2017 / 9:56 PM / in 3 months

D.C. Circuit declines to rule in mining license dispute

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to rule on a motion to dismiss the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s challenge to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's issuance of a uranium mining license in South Dakota.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit told the parties to raise their arguments later, in the briefs they filed on the merits. The court also granted a request by the mining license holder, Powertech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Colorado-based Azarga Uranium, to intervene in the case as a party.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rskJ2x

