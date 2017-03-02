FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Environmental group sues EPA over municipal waterway pollution
March 2, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 6 months ago

Environmental group sues EPA over municipal waterway pollution

Rebecca Beyer

1 Min Read

The Environmental Protection Agency has failed to fulfill its duties under the U.S. Clean Water Act to reduce pollutants in recreational waterways in Los Angeles and Baltimore, the Natural Resources Defense Council claimed in two lawsuits filed this week.

The NRDC petitioned the EPA to address the pollution in the waterways in 2015. Becky Hammer, an NRDC lawyer, said the environmental group was suing now because the agency had taken no action.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lwauG0

