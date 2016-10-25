FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Kuwaiti developer NREC has not committed to new financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read has not committed to any new fundraising, paragraph 1)

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait's National Real Estate Company (NREC) in a bourse statement on Tuesday said it has not committed to any new fundraising activity.

The company's chief financial officer Shiv Hiremath told Reuters on Monday that the company planned to issue a $500 million sukuk early next year to help fund new projects and to refinance existing debt.

"The company's policy is to analyse its capital structure and financing options for its requirements towards a project or the company as a whole," the bourse statement said.

"It has not looked at any contract or committed to any new financial activity," the statement said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

