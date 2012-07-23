NRG shares surge 8 pct after GenOn deal

July 23 (Reuters) - Shares of NRG Energy Inc climbed more than 8 percent on Monday following news that the independent power producer would buy rival GenOn Energy Inc for $1.7 billion in stock.

The deal, announced on Sunday, will create the nation’s largest player in the competitive wholesale power market, a sector that has been under pressure from weak U.S. electricity prices.

Analysts welcomed the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2013 and yield cost savings of $300 million per year in 2014.

Barclays Equity Research analysts raised their price target for NRG shares by $3 to $22, citing cost savings, an improved credit profile and broader geographic reach for the combined company.

NRG is paying a 20 percent premium over GenOn’s Friday closing stock price. GenOn shares rose more than 25 percent in early Monday trading to $2.28. NRG shares jumped 8.3 percent to $19.54.

NRG Chief Executive Officer David Crane said the combined company, which will have generating capacity of 47,000 megawatts, will be able to pay down $1 billion of debt while also meeting a planned dividend and perhaps undertaking some share buybacks.

“This is going to be a free cash flow-generating machine,” he told analysts at a meeting on Monday.

While NRG will be adding the power plants owned by GenOn, which was formed through the merger of Mirant and RRI in 2010, its strategy is focused on expanding its retail business into new markets.

Crane said the merger will help the company replicate its Texas market model -- where its physical generation is balanced with retail customer demand -- in the mid-Atlantic market where 58 percent of GenOn’s capacity is located.

The larger NRG will work to grow its retail base and be able to do so with lower collateral costs, Crane said.

“We are achieving a platform for future growth,” he said.