a year ago
India's NSE names Citigroup, 3 others to manage IPO
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
August 23, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

India's NSE names Citigroup, 3 others to manage IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday named four banks, including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, to manage its planned initial public offering of shares next year.

The country's biggest bourse said in June it would file for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) by January 2017, and would also pursue one abroad.

Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd and Morgan Stanley India have been appointed to manage both the local and overseas IPOs, an NSE spokesman said.

"NSE will consider appointment of more banks for additional roles as may be felt expedient," the exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Rafael Nam; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
