MOVES-Kenya's bourse picks investment banker Odundo as CEO

NAIROBI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange said on Thursday it had appointed investment banker Geoffrey Odundo as chief executive.

Odundo, who was the managing director of local brokerage Kingdom Securities, will steer the 60-year old exchange through an expansion phase that includes the planned launch of a futures market.

He will also lead a drive to attract new listings on the exchange, which had more than 120 listed equities and bonds in 2013. He starts his new job on March 1.

Odundo replaces Peter Mwangi who left last September at the end of his term. The exchange’s head of compliance and legal department Andrew Wachira has been heading the bourse in an acting capacity.