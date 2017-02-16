FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
India's main NSE stock index to add Indian Oil, drop Idea Cellular
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 6 months ago

India's main NSE stock index to add Indian Oil, drop Idea Cellular

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India's main stock index at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will add state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp and lender Indiabulls Housing Finance as new constituents from March 31, the exchange said on Thursday.

Telecoms company Idea Cellular and state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals will be dropped from the 50-share index, the exchange said.

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares have risen by almost 28 percent from the beginning of the year, while Indian Oil has gained nearly 16 percent.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.