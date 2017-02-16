India's main NSE stock index to add Indian Oil, drop Idea Cellular

MUMBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India's main stock index at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will add state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp and lender Indiabulls Housing Finance as new constituents from March 31, the exchange said on Thursday.
Telecoms company Idea Cellular and state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals will be dropped from the 50-share index, the exchange said.
Indiabulls Housing Finance shares have risen by almost 28 percent from the beginning of the year, while Indian Oil has gained nearly 16 percent.
