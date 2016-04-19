North Sea Buzzard oilfield maintenance delayed to September -sources

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Maintenance on the Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea will take place in September this year, deferred from an originally planned start date in July, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Buzzard produces about 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is the largest contributor to the Forties crude oil stream, one of four grades of oil that underpin the dated Brent benchmark.

Trading sources said the work would begin in mid-September and run for a month.

A spokeswoman for operator Nexen confirmed the company had a turnaround planned for 2016 on the Buzzard field, but declined to comment further, or give a reason for the delay in the work. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper and Ron Bousso; Editing by Alexander Smith)