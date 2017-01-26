FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Glitch at UK's Buzzard oilfield causes slight output fall -sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 26, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Glitch at UK's Buzzard oilfield causes slight output fall -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds output detail on oil price and outage)

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Production at the UK's North Sea Buzzard oilfield has fallen slightly after a technical glitch, three trading sources said on Thursday.

One source said that output was down by about 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) as of Thursday morning, while another said the outage was up to 30,000 bpd.

The field's operator Nexen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Buzzard produces about 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is the largest contributor to the Forties crude oil stream, one of four grades of oil that underpin the dated Brent benchmark.

The partial outage contributed to a narrowing of the front-month Brent futures spread LCOc1-LCOc2 on Thursday to 28 cents a barrel. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Alex Lawler; Editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.