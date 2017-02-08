BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
MUMBAI Feb 8 India's National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.
The country's largest bourse is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering this year.
The appointment will have to be approved by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IDFC said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan