FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egypt's NSGB first-quarter net profit rises 32 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 9, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's NSGB first-quarter net profit rises 32 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, April 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s National Societe Generale Bank, which is being bought by Qatar National Bank , posted a 32 percent rise in net profit in the first quarter, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country’s second-biggest private bank by market capitalisation made a net profit of 463 million Egyptian pounds ($67.60 million) in the first quarter compared with 350 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

“This was achieved through its strong risk management, diversified products and widely spread network,” the bank said in the statement.

Operating income rose by 35 percent in the first quarter to 747 million pounds compared with 552 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

Fees and commissions increased by 21 percent to 226 million pounds compared with 186 million pounds a year earlier.

Egypt’s regulator approved a QNB offer to take over NSGB in which it offered 38.65 Egyptian pounds per NSGB share.

QNB is 50 percent owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund that has led the bulk of the gas-rich Gulf state’s international acquisitions in recent years, including stakes in Barclays, carmaker Volkswagen and luxury store Harrods.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.