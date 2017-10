CAIRO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Egypt’s regulator said on Thursday it would extend until Feb. 20 the deadline for Qatar National Bank to offer to buy out all the shares in National Societe Generale Bank.

The Egyptian Financial Services Authority (EFSA) said in a statement that the period would be extended from Nov. 27.

NSGB is majority owned by France’s Societe Generale Bank (Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Jason Neely)