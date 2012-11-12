UPDATE 1-NSGB shares suspended after acquisition report

(Adds background, share price)

CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Trade in National Societe Generale Bank was suspended on Monday until the bank responds to a report that due diligence on an offer to purchase a controlling stake has been completed, Egypt’s stock exchange said.

Qatar National Bank has been in talks to buy a controlling stake in NSGB from French bank Societe Generale .

Zawya news service, quoting a person close to the deal, reported on Monday that QNB had completed due diligence and a deal was expected to be completed next week.

QNB officials were not available for comment.

NSGB shares were up 3.4 percent before the suspension.