CORRECTED-NSW shortlists three for $2 bln desalination plant sale - sources

(Corrects combinations of shortlisted bidders in paragraph 2)

SYDNEY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s New South Wales state has shortlisted three bidders for the $2 billion long-term lease to run Sydney’s desalination plant, four sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The shortlisted bidders are groups led by Industry Funds Management; Mitsubishi Corp and Acciona, and Hastings Funds Management with Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, said the sources who declined to be named as the shortlist is not public.

The shortlisted firms would need to submit binding bids in May along with committed financing to the NSW government, one of the sources said.

The group led by Queensland Investment Corp was among those to miss out on the shortlist, they said.

A spokeswoman for the NSW state treasurer was not immediately available for comment.

The NSW government last November announced plans for the long-term lease of the plant that opened in early 2010, and plans to use the funds for public transport, road, utility and hospital infrastructure. (Reporting by Sharon Klyne and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)