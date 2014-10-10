FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Lehman ex-CEO advises on National Stock Exchange sale - WSJ
October 10, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Lehman ex-CEO advises on National Stock Exchange sale - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Lehman ex-CEO advised on the sale, not bought National Stock Exchange, and removes OpenMatch reference. Also corrects to “advised on a deal for the sale of” from “are involved in a deal to buy” and removes reference to OpenMatch Holdings in first paragraph. Adds paragraph 4 to say OpenMatch Holdings CEO is part of entity that is buying NSX)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Former Lehman Brothers Holdings Chief Executive Officer Richard Fuld Jr. advised on a deal for the sale of Jersey City-based National Stock Exchange (NSX), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it would involve a group paying cash and taking over NSX's obligations, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the plans. (on.wsj.com/1rjRnu9)

A new entity called National Stock Exchange Holdings Inc will be the entity acquiring NSX, the newspaper reported, citing one of the people familiar with the plans.

The entity is headed by OpenMatch Chief Executive Mark Sulavka.

The exchange closed at the end of May amid low trading activity. It is part-owned by the CBOE Stock Exchange, which is part of CBOE Holdings Inc.

OpenMatch declined to comment on the issue.

CBOE Holdings was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

