MOVES-Northern Trust names Belinda Burgess as Channel Islands head

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-based wealth management company Northern Trust Corp appointed Belinda Burgess as head of its Channel Islands office.

She replaces Paul Cutts, who will assume the newly created role of the head of Alternative Investment Services for Northern Trust Global Fund Services across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Burgess, who joined Northern Trust in 2005, was previously head of Northern Trust in the Nordics.

She will report to Wilson Leech, head of Northern Trust in EMEA, Northern Trust said on Monday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)