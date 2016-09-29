FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Northern Trust announces two senior appointments
September 29, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Northern Trust announces two senior appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp said it appointed Vignesh Vijayakumar as senior relationship manager and Yovan Dabee as senior wealth strategist for Northern Trust's Global Family & Private Investment Offices group in London.

Vijaykumar joined Northern Trust from Royal Bank of Canada, where he worked as an associate director and Dabee joined from Santander, where he was a senior private banker.

The company said Vijaykumar will be responsible for supporting the company's clients across EMEA and Dabee will focus on increasing awareness of wealth management solutions across EMEA. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
