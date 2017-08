Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wealth management company Northern Trust Corp appointed James Wright the head of its Institutional Investor Group for the UK, Ireland and Guernsey.

Wright will be responsible for asset servicing, capital markets, liquidity and data solutions, the company said.

Wright joins from J.P. Morgan, where he was most recently the head of sales and relationship management. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)