MOVES-Northern Trust names Paul Lee senior regional wealth adviser

June 10 (Reuters) - Asset management company Northern Trust Corp said Paul Lee had joined its wealth advisory services group as senior vice president and senior regional wealth adviser.

Lee is based in New York and reports to John Hoffman, head of Northern Trust Wealth Management’s greater New York region.

Before joining Northern Trust, Lee served as national managing director, Wealth Management Group & Global Family Office Group, in the New York Office of AB Bernstein Private Wealth Management. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)