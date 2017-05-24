MOVES-Northern Trust appoints Wim van Ooijen to head Switzerland business

May 24 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.

Ooijen will retain his existing responsibilities as country head for the company's German office and will oversee the Netherlands business till a replacement is announced, Northern Trust said.

In the new role, he will report to Clive Bellows, head of global fund services, Europe, Middle East and Africa.