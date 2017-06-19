ABU DHABI, June 19 French gas and power group
Engie SA has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake
Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed)
for 2.8 billion dirhams ($762.34 million) from Abu
Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co.
Engie will become Tabreed's second-biggest shareholder after
Mubadala, which will retain a 42 percent stake in a deal that is
subject to regulatory approval, the two companies said on
Monday.
Mubadala which owned about 82 percent of Tabreed through a
combination of equity and mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs)
will be converting all its MCBs into shares or equivalent to 40
percent shareholding in Tabreed that will be transferred to
Engie at a price of 2.62 dirhams per share.
Shares of Tabreed surged 15 percent, its daily limit to
2.12 dirhams at 10.48 a.m local time.
The two companies have also agreed certain cooperation
arrangements that are designed to support Tabreed's growth
strategy and management team, they said.
Reuters had reported in November that Mubadala was
considering the sale of a least part of its stake
Tabreed.
"Tabreed is a company with a strong growth trajectory and
will benefit from Engie's experience as an operator of
world-class utility businesses," said Homaid al Shimmari, deputy
group chief executive of Mubadala in a statement, adding that
Mubadala will continue to be a significant, long-standing
shareholder in Tabreed.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar)