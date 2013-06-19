FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India NTPC invites bids to raise up to 10 bln rupees via bonds
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2013 / 4:22 AM / in 4 years

India NTPC invites bids to raise up to 10 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power producer, is planning to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($170.17 million) through an issue of dual tranche bonds, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

The firm is planning to issue 10-, and 15-year bonds, as per the document.

Part of the proceeds from the bond sale will be used for NTPC’s ongoing capacity addition programme, renovating and modernising scheme, coal mining project besides refinancing debt, it said in the document.

The company has invited bids on Thursday and has scheduled the pay-in date on July 28.

$1 = 58.7650 Indian rupees Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.