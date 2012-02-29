India's NTPC says BGR-Hitachi JV lowest bidder for $3.3 bln order

NEW DELHI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - A joint venture between BGR Energy Systems and Hitachi Power Europe GmbH has emerged the lowest bidder for the 160 billion rupees ($3.27 billion) power equipment order from NTPC, an official at the state-run power producer said.

State-run BHEL has emerged the second-lowest bidder, while the JV between Larsen and Toubro and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was placed third lowest.

Shares of Larsen and Toubro, which were down nearly 2 percent, extended the fall to as much 3.6 percent after emerging third lower bidder, dealers said.

NTPC opened the price bids on Wednesday for supply of the supercritical boilers for nine units of 660 MW power each.

The orders will be awarded after the price bids ‘as quoted’ by the three bidders are evaluated in the next few days, the NTPC official said, and given to two lowest bidders.

The process of awarding NTPC’s equipment order was delayed by more than a year after utility boiler maker Ansaldo Caldaie challenged its disqualification on technical ground in the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court stayed opening of price bids and later ruled in favour of Ansaldo. After India’s top court overturned the High Court’s order last month, NTPC resumed the process. ($1 = 48.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)