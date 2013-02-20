FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NTPC's 1,980 MW eastern India plants win cabinet approval
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

NTPC's 1,980 MW eastern India plants win cabinet approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - India’s Cabinet Committee on Investment (CCI) has approved a proposal by NTPC Ltd to set up three power plants with a total capacity of 1,980 megawatts in eastern India, a government statement said on Wednesday.

State-run miner Coal India Ltd will supply the project, delayed for the past 14 year, commencing during the period 2018 through 2022, the statement said.

Coal India, which produces nearly 80 percent of India’s coal, supplies fuel at rates cheaper than its spot prices to those with whom it has long-term fuel supply pacts in arrangements called coal linkages.

About 70 percent of power generated in India is from burning coal.

The power plants of NTPC, the country’s largest thermal power producer, would have a life of about 35 years and would be set up on a pit-head with eco-friendly, super-critical technology, the statement said.

The North Karanpura plants, to be located in Chatra district, are NTPC’s maiden project in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, where about 26 percent of the population is tribal. (Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
