FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-India's $2 bln NTPC share sale likely Feb. 7 - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 25, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-India's $2 bln NTPC share sale likely Feb. 7 - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To sell 9.5 percent stake through auction

* Sale part of plan to cut fiscal deficit (Adds detail, background)

By Sumeet Chatterjee

MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - India’s plan to raise about $2 billion selling a stake in power producer NTPC Ltd will likely take place on Feb. 7, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

The government, which owns 84.5 percent of NTPC, plans to sell a 9.5 percent stake worth $2.3 billion at current prices through an auction as part of efforts to cut its fiscal deficit.

A floor price for the auction will likely be announced a day ahead of the offering, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media before a public announcement.

The Department of Disinvestment, responsible for handling government sales of stakes in companies, was not available to comment.

Earlier this month, it picked Citigroup, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, and SBI Capital Markets to run the share sale.

A marketing roadshow for NTPC, which started this week, was expected to end next week after which the advisors will make their recommendation on a floor price, two sources said.

Selling down its shareholding in companies is a central plank of the government’s plan to cut its fiscal deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP in the current financial year from 5.8 percent in 2011/12.

India’s hefty fiscal deficit has triggered warnings of a potential credit rating downgrade.

The government aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.6 billion) selling shares in its 2012/13 fiscal year to March.

It got a boost from a $1.1 billion issue of miner NMDC Ltd last month. Before the NMDC share sale, the government had raised $148 million in the current year in a process hit by volatile markets and wrangling among government officials.

NTPC shares fell 0.6 percent to 159.35 rupees on Friday in a positive Mumbai market. (Editing by Dan Lalor and Tony Munroe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.