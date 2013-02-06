FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's NTPC share auction floor price set at 4.5 pct discount
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 6, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

India's NTPC share auction floor price set at 4.5 pct discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The floor price for state-run power utility NTPC Ltd’s share sale, scheduled for Thursday, has been set at 145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday’s close, said the company, valuing the sale at about $2.14 billion.

The government expects to raise $2.25 billion from the offer, the disinvestment secretary has said.

The Indian government will sell a 783.26 million shares or 9.5 percent stake in NTPC through the single-day auction, as part of its drive to raise 270 billion rupees ($5.1 billion) by selling shares in some state enterprises in the 2012/13 fiscal year.

Ahead of the share sale, NTPC shares closed at 151.80 rupees on Wednesday, down 2.4 percent in a weak Mumbai market. ($1 = 53.13 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.