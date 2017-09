Dec 9 (Reuters) - NTS ASA :

* Announces final results of rights issue

* Says the issue was oversubscribed by 49 pct

* Says through the rights issue NTS ASA will receive gross proceeds of about 50 million Norwegian crowns ($7.03 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1121 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)